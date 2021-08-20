Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $347.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.09.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.