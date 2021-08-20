Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

