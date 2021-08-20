Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HLLGY remained flat at $$34.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

