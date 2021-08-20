Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €150.80 ($177.41). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €150.10 ($176.59), with a volume of 381,686 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB1 shares. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.