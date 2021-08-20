Deutsche eMark (DEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $159,344.39 and $76.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

