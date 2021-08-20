Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Hits $256,612.52

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $256,612.52 and $6,720.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

