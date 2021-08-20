DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of DexCom worth $191,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $527.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

