DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Reaches $73.90 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DEXTools has a market cap of $73.90 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 76% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,538,744 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

