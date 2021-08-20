Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Down to $195.73

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.73, but opened at $191.18. Diageo shares last traded at $191.79, with a volume of 12,902 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

