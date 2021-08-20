Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.64. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

