Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.34

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €68.34 ($80.40) and last traded at €67.34 ($79.22), with a volume of 154234 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.34 ($79.22).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.20 ($75.53).

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

