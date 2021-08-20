Diamond (DMD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,283.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Diamond has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $31,283.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00005937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001879 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,622,394 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

