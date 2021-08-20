Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

