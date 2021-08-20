DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,349 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

Shares of DKS opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.