DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.06

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 7.06 and last traded at 7.25, with a volume of 2414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.20.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $283,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $51,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $1,535,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $11,173,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $255,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

