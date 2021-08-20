Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $387,388.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,958.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.52 or 0.06657783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.69 or 0.01396489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00370173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00141746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.27 or 0.00568394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00347336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00309551 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,683,613 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

