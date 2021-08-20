Dimecoin Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $263.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00081085 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

