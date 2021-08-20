Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $225.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

NYSE:DIN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

