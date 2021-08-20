Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $225.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

NYSE:DIN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.