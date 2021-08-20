Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $19.55

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $19.00. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

