Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,288% compared to the typical daily volume of 446 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24.

