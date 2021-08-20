DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: DRTT) recently:

8/6/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $3.68 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 3,657,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $14,595,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,962,349 shares of company stock worth $24,533,691. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

