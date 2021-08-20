disBalancer Reaches One Day Volume of $1.49 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00138973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,537.67 or 0.99974145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00923601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.56 or 0.00715885 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,290,316 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

