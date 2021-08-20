Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,048,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,413.8 days.
DCYHF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $9.05.
Discovery Company Profile
