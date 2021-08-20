Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.44

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.44 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 68,175 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.34 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Whitaker sold 80,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £50,785.56 ($66,351.66).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.