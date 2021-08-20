dKargo (DKA) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $169.76 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

