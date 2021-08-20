DMM: Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $669,100.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.00846852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049041 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002127 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

