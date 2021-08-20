DMScript Trading 73.5% Higher This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $479,299.98 and approximately $236,424.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.