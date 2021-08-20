DNotes (NOTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,228.38

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 65.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DNotes has traded 65.9% lower against the US dollar. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $13,228.38 and $1.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.