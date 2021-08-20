Doctors Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $199.82 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $199.82 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

