DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $286.84 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

