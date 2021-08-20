Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.04

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$60.04 and last traded at C$59.94, with a volume of 76811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.