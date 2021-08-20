dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $675.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.73.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

