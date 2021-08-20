Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $128.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 102.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $154.00. 100,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,435. The firm has a market cap of $460.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

