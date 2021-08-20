Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.78. 35,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $473.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

