DragonVein (DVC) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $491,168.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,174.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.39 or 0.01391761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00345805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00158798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

