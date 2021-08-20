Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in July

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.01.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.