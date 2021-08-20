DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $123.92. 12,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

