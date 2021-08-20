DubaiCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049483 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00028294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010355 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

