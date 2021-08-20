Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 21,177 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Verint Systems worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 34.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 185,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

