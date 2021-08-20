Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 720 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,422 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,925,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $446.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

