Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

