Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 2.09% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

