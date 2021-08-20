Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 10,137 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

