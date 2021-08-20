Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 15,938 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

WLK stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

