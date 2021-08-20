Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 55,475 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.