Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $271.43 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.94.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.