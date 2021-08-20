Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

