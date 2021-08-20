Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 735.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.37 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

