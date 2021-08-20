Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $122.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,477.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

