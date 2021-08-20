Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $56.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.